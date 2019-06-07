Violinist returns to his roots

Violinist, Conor Gricmanis, began his music career at the Bishop's Castle Community College between 2006 - 2013 .

Having trained at the Royal Academy of Music he now performs at famous festivals and venues including performances at Buckingham Palace and The Royal Festival Hall, and abroad. He has appeared on Radio 3 and performs with world renowned musicians.

The concert, organised by the Community College Bishops Castle Friends group will be held at the college on June 28. It will also feature Gillian Dainty, a cellist and music teacher at the college when Conor was a student. She said her former student was a young and inspiring pioneering baroque violinist who combines his passion for historical performance and composition with a charismatic approach, lightness of touch and a wonderful rapport with his audience.

The violinist will also be joined by local musicians and musicians from his ensemble Noxwode.

During the afternoon of his performance current students will have a chance to meet him and here about his journey from High School music clubs to international musician.

He said: "Bishops Castle was the most inspiring platform for me to kick start my career and I would like to share that experience with current students.”

Tickets are £10, £8.50 OAP and £5 students and are available from Community College Reception, Drovers Travel in

Bishops Castle and on line at ticketsource.co.uk/the-community-college-shropshire-council.

Proceeds of the concert will be used to support CCBC Friends projects in the school to benefit current students and enhance student life.