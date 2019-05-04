Award winning musician to appear in Bishop's Castle

The Scottish singer's fourth solo album WEST, recorded in her late grandparents' old croft house in Achnahaird, Wester Ross, has been met with great critical acclaim.

Audiences can look forward to a live vocal accompanied by acoustic and electro harps to create a memorable and fresh sound.

Rachel said: “This album was a very personal and intimate project for me, and I can’t wait to tour it and share this music with my fans live. I’m honoured to be playing Sparc Theatre for the first time and to let the audience hear what I’ve been working on. I can’t wait to see them all there.”

Her third album Here's My Heart, Come Take It was shortlisted for the Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) Award 2017. She was awarded Instrumentalist of the Year in the Scots Trad Music Awards 2016 and BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards Musician of the Year in 2017.

As well as voice and harp, Rachel also plays fiddle and viola and has worked across a range of performance platforms including theatre and storytelling.

She is a member of The Furrow Collective and The Shee as well as projects such as The Lost Words Spell Songs. Her work promoting women in music resulted in her recently curating the festival Trad. Reclaimed: Women in Folk at Kings Place, London.

The gig is on May 25. Tickets are available to buy from sparctheatre.co.uk/event/live-music-rachel-newton.