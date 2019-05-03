Green man festival in Clun

The festival welcomes in the summer, with entertainment, craft, stalls and food set in the grounds of historic Clun Castle.

Organiser say that Clun has hosted a summer festival or fete in the Castle Field out of living memory.

The contemporary festival draws on myths, fairy tales and folk lore, and re-imagines the time-old tale of seasonal change.

There will be a battle between the Ice Queen and the Green Man staged on the town's bridge along with Morris Dancing, Maypole workshops, circus skills and crafts.

The event will be staged at a number of locations through the town including the Square and the Castle Field and there will be music from Whalebone, Toby Hay and Freeborn Rising.

A symbol of man's interdependence with nature, artistic interpretations of the Green Man are found in both secular and religious contexts across the globe; often represented by a human-like face made from leaves and foliage or disgorging leaves from the mouth.

Tickets cost £8 on the day and £2 for the under 10s.