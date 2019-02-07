TV funny man Alan Carr heading to Shropshire

The 42-year-old, who is known for Alan Carr: Chatty Man, will come to The Edge Arts Centre in Much Wenlock on April 4.

Bosses at the venue say tickets were snapped up within six minutes of going on sale.

Arts centre manager Paul Brothwood said: "There was a bit of a frenzy when it was announced. The tickets sold out fast.

"He's been here before but not for the last couple of years. "We try and get comedians as often as we can. They prove very popular here.

"Because we are quite a small venue a lot of comedians like to use this sort of space to build up their work in progress.

"They need to rehearse to see what works."

The venue, which is located on the campus of William Brookes School, has seating for 240 people.

Carr's breakthrough was in 2001, winning the City Life Best Newcomer of the Year and the BBC New Comedy Awards.

Advertising

Also coming to the venue later this year is Henry Paker, who is star of Comedy Central at the Comedy Store, Josh and co-writer and star of Radio 4’s Small Scenes.

Henry’s latest show is a unique mixture of stand-up comedy and illustration which took the Edinburgh Fringe by storm.

His show is on October 18 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £12 and are available from ticketsource.co.uk/booking/select/pPMTCmDEOXar

Advertising

An Evening with Ann Widdecombe was due to visit the venue on February 28 but has been cancelled by Ms Widdecombe.

The arts centre has regular shows including jazz, drama, music, films and much more.

Call 01952 728911 for details, or visit edgeartscentre.com

The Edge is financed by William Brookes School and by income generated by the box office, after-school clubs and other programmes.