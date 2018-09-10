Ludlow Food Festival hailed as one of the best - with video and pictures

The festival was held across the weekend, with people from all over attending for three days of food-related events and entertainment.

A market town played host to its 24th annual food festival, with this year marking its most successful event yet.

Thousands of food fanatics from all over the country descended on Ludlow this weekend for three days of food related events and entertainment.

Ludlow has long been regarded as one of the food capitals of England, therefore it's no wonder that its annual festival is one of the biggest events in the town's calendar.

The festival, which is held in the grounds of Ludlow Castle, is the oldest food festival in the UK.

It started on Friday and ran until Sunday evening.

Ms Mackley said online ticket sales had doubled this year.

"There have been too many highlights to mention all of them, but Thomasina Miers-Graeme was really good on stage and very accessible," she said.

The festival returned with a bang on Friday, with a long line up of special guests alongside a range of food and drink producers from across Shropshire and the Welsh Marches.

Ms Mackley added: "Ludlow Brewery also hosted live music events on Friday and Saturday evening, this was a great way to carry on the festival celebrations.

"Its been a lovely weekend and I've seen lots of friendly faces. There was a bit of drizzle first thing on Saturday, then it cleared up the exhibitors were happy.

Frederick Bassett, Eleri Bassett, Steve and Sally Phillips from Shrewsbury..

"Everyone was out chatting and learning about the different food and products and why they're being made. It's what the event is all about and it was great to see."

This year's line up included Bristol based chefs Romy Gill and Claire Thomas, Observer Food Magazine editor Allan Jenkins and BBC Saturday Kitchen regular Brad Carter.

Each year hundreds of local producers flock to the town, in order to showcase business and products.

Jo Owen, project manager at Radnor Hills, a drinks company based near Knighton said the company had been attending the festival since it started 24 years ago.

She added: "We have been coming since the festival started. At first it was just our Radnor Hills mineral water and the last few years we have been bringing cocktails here as well.

"Our Radnor Fizz and Radnor Fruits were very popular with all the school children on Friday."

Julia Viani, chocolatier and owner of Toot Sweets based in Shrewsbury, said: "We have been really busy, the peanut butter truffles are very popular and also the champagne ones.

"It is always a really good festival and it's nice to get to get to catch up with all the other traders."