Soap Boxes to hurtle down the common

The charity event held on Sunday (8) is back for its 15th year and has a strong line up of entries both local teams and some as far afield as London and Hampshire.

Soap Box Derby is not only a fantastic family day out but the event raises a huge amount of money for local charities. Over the past 14 years the event has raised £103,770.00 which has been distributed to over 50 chosen charities and local organisations.

The three main charities to benefit from funds raised at this year’s Richards Castle Soap Box Derby include ECHO, The Cart Shed and Working Together.

ECHO aims to make a real difference to the lives of disabled people across Herefordshire. The Cart Shed has a mission to enhance the social integration health and well-being of vulnerable and disadvantaged people in a beautiful safe and supported environment. Working Together based in Ludlow encourage the inclusion of people with Learning Disabilities in all aspects of community life.

These charities all enrich support and empower the lives of local people in Shropshire.

“We are incredibly proud of the amount of money the event has raised over the years and the fact that the money raised locally is spent locally. We are gearing up for another bumper year raising money for three very worthwhile local charities” said chairman Humphrey Salwey.

The timed soap box runs start from 11am, ones to watch out for include reigning champion and course record holder C12 from Chippenham, novelty cart “Robin’s Wind Breaker” and carts from two of the charities being supported this year – The Cart Shed and Working Together.

The gates open at 10am, and entrance costs £5 for adults and children under 16 get in for free, making this a great family day out to see the thrills of Soap Box racing.

Advertising

The day has a packed programme of entertainment with a demonstration from the Fire Service, Lawn Mower racing, Ludlow Autograss, Ludlow Motor Club, Vintage tractors, bouncy castle, face painting and food and drink. Dogs are welcome too, but strictly on leads.

The event takes place 10am till 4pm on Hanway Common sign posted from Richards Castle village.

For further information about the event go to www.richardscastlesoapbox.co.uk