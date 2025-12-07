A full house at Theatre Severn was treated to a sensational night of singing, dancing, gags, unicycle juggling and dazzling special effects in a fast-paced show sprinkled with surprises and old favourites.

This year the audience is taken on a wild ride from Gloucester to London - via Morocco on the Good Ship Lollipop - as Dick (Ollie Wray) sets out to seek his fortune, with his faithful companion, Caroline the Cat (Shrewsbury’s own Izzy Oliver).

They meet new friends along the way in the form of sweetie shop owner Dame Sally (aka Shrewsbury panto legend Brad Fitt), her son Billy (Tommy J Rollason) and daughter Alice Fitzwarren (Lottie Stone) - with whom there may be romance in the air for our hero in the title role. Fairy Bowbells (Cara Dudgeon) is also along for the journey.

Brad Fitt looked good enough to eat as Dame Sally in Dick Whittington and his Cat at Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury. Pamela Raith

In their way is the wretched King Rat (Bafta winner and former Teletubbies narrator Tim Whitnall) - a thespian whose glittering career was cut short after he was bitten by a rodent.

The question is, can Dick defeat evil, marry Alice and achieve his dream of becoming Lord Mayor of London?

Enough about the plot… What about that outrageous dame outfit mentioned in the intro?

Well, it wouldn’t be a Shrewsbury panto without Brad donning a variety of mad costumes. This year he takes to the catwalk in a selection of food-themed frocks as well as a skimpy, seaside number.

But arguably the most eye-popping of the lot, and possibly ever, is his “Bayston Hill Barbie” outfit.

Margot Robbie, the title star of the Hollywood blockbuster Barbie film, often polls high in the voting for world’s sexiest woman.

Dame Sally might not turn heads for quite the same reason, but she certainly wasn’t shy about her hunt for a “Ken” of her own.