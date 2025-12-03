Comedian Alan Carr confirms Shrewsbury dates as The Celebrity Traitors star announces new tour

The veteran comedian, a breakout star of the first series of The Celebrity Traitors, has announced details of a huge new tour across the UK and Ireland in 2027 - and it's bringing him to Shrewsbury.

Have I Said Too Much? will be Carr's fifth tour, and his first since Regional Trinket in 2021.

Comedian Alan Carr will be returning to Shrewsbury with his new comedy tour - with tickets going on sale this week

On the tour, which is running from January until December 2027, two dates have been confirmed for Theatre Severn.

The star is due to appear at the Shrewsbury venue on Thursday, September 2 and Friday, September 3.

Announcing the run, the synopsis says: "Alan Carr's back on tour and his lips are unsealed! With a big mouth and a talent for oversharing, Alan’s ready to dish some drama.

"Expect stories of dipping into the dating pool, navigating showbiz green rooms and a sprinkling of tales from the Traitors turret."

Online booking on the Theatre Severn website opens at 10am this Friday, December 5.