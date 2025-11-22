'We started a vegan, gluten-free and nut-free takeaway from our home in Shrewsbury during lockdown - and now run our own restaurant'

The couple went from being friendly neighbours to life and business partners during Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

Kanu Poké started as a takeaway run from their home kitchen, but quickly grew into a full-fledged restaurant in November 2022

“We started the takeaway in January 2021. We live in a small house in Castlefields, Shrewsbury, and it got to the point where we needed our own house back, especially when we moved in together,” explains George, who has worked in hospitality since he was 15.

Lockdown gave him the perfect opportunity of turning his dream of running his own restaurant into a reality.

“My background is art, design and photography,” explains Katie. “A lot of my skills matched what George would need to set up a restaurant and I was really excited about running a business together,” she says.

After looking for their ideal premises for a restaurant, they found the perfect place in Roushill and officially launched on November 23, 2022.

Katie enjoyed painting the colourful murals

The couple’s aim was to create a space that was colourful and offered customers variety and diversity.

“I wanted to create a really unique atmosphere that was really unusual and colourful,” says Katie.