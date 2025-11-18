Shrewsbury Asian restaurant wins big in 'Curry Oscars'

Third Place has been named the West Midlands' best Asian Restaurant in the Asian Curry Awards.

The team at the awards on Sunday

The Frankwell-based curry house was named winner at the awards, often called the "Oscars of Curry", at a ceremony at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London on Sunday.

Manager Mahfuz Raha said the award represented the hard work put in by the team at the Shrewsbury restaurant.

The team's award

Earlier this year, the curry house, which has won a string of awards over the last two decades, celebrated 20 years in business.

The restaurant first opened its doors on February 27, 2005, and they celebrated their anniversary on the same day this year.

Mr Raha said: "The Third Place has become an institution in Shrewsbury since we first opened our doors in 2005. We have been serving the local community with high quality Indian and Bangladeshi cuisine and have many happy and returning customers.

"Our restaurant employs members of the local community and we try to source as much of our produce as we can from within the locality to give back to those who have given us so much.

"We have also held many fundraisers throughout the years - for local, national and international events and have always had a great response from our valued customers."