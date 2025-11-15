Shrewsbury Christmas Lights switch-on: Where, when, and what you can enjoy on the evening

Town council staff are putting the finishing touches to preparations for the start of Shrewsbury's festive season, which takes place next Wednesday (November 19).

The festivities will begin at 4.30pm in the Square, with a packed programme of free family entertainment leading up to the big switch-on, which happens at 6.30pm.

BBC Radio Shropshire’s Clare Ashford will host the evening, introducing a sparkling line-up of local talent.

It is that time of year again with Shrewsbury gearing up for its Christmas lights switch-on

Among the performers are Catchlights Performing Arts School – a vibrant group of youngsters who are building skills in singing, dancing, and acting for stage and screen.

Joining the line-up will be Identity School of Dance, who offer weekly classes in dance, musical theatre, and singing for both children and adults with special educational needs and disabilities.

Adding a touch of panto magic, Shrewsbury’s legendary dame Brad Fitt will appear alongside members of the cast of Dick Whittington and His Cat, which opens at Theatre Severn on Friday, November 28, and runs throughout the festive season.

The evening’s entertainment will conclude with festive favourites performed by the Porthywaen Silver Band and the Shrewsbury Male Voice Choir, leading perfectly into the all-important countdown at 6.30pm.

As the crowd gathers, volunteers from Hickory’s Smokehouse will be spreading cheer with complimentary bags of popcorn – and they’ll also be lending a hand after the event with a community litter pick.

This year’s Christmas Lights will be switched on by the Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Alex Wagner, who has urged people to turn out and kick off the festive season in style.

He said: “I’d love you to join us for the Christmas light switch-on — a joyful moment where neighbours, families and friends come together to celebrate our town. Wrap up warm, bring a smile, and let’s make Shrewsbury shine.”

The festive fun doesn’t end there — Santa and his sleigh will be greeting families at the bottom of Pride Hill all evening, courtesy of the Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club, while Alan Stokes Funfair will be bringing a selection of children’s fairground rides to Shoplatch, perfect for younger visitors.

It is also the first of three late-night openings at Shrewsbury Market Hall, where traders will be joined by the Shrewsbury Food Hub, cooking up seasonal treats and serving mulled wine to raise money for local causes.

The Market Hall will stay open until 8pm, with further late-night openings planned for Saturday, December 6, and Wednesday, December 17 – the latter coinciding with the ever-popular Carols in the Square event.

The Darwin Shopping Centre will also remain open until 8pm, including access to the multi-storey car park.

At the entrance, the town’s much-loved giant reindeer Shrewdolph will make his dazzling return, with his own switch-on perfectly timed to coincide with the Square countdown at 6.30pm.

At the same moment, the Quarry's Christmas Tree will also be illuminated, spreading festive sparkle right across town.

As part of the event road closures will be in place from 4.30pm to 8pm on Wyle Cop (inbound), High Street, Princess Street, and Shoplatch.

The Square itself will be closed to all traffic from 8am.

The Shrewsbury Street Pastors will also be in attendance to provide support to people at the event.

For those unable to make it in person, the Christmas lights switch-on will also be live streamed, with a link available via the Shrewsbury Town Council website at www.shrewsburytowncouncil.gov.uk.