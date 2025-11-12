Late-night shopping, mulled wine and mince pies return to Shrewsbury Market Hall - here's when

The market will host its Winter Warmer events coinciding with the county town's Christmas lights switch-on and Carols in the Square celebrations.

The multi-award-winning indoor market will open until 8pm on Wednesday, November 19, and Wednesday, December 17.

For a third consecutive year, the market is partnering with the Shrewsbury Food Hub to serve up festive treats and mulled wine. Shoppers who make a purchase from one of the market's retail stalls between 5pm and 7pm will receive a voucher for a complimentary mulled wine and mince pie.

The market's eateries and bars will stay open late until 8pm, while a selection of independent retail stalls will trade to individual times - offering everything from artisan gifts and handmade decorations to real Christmas trees.

"The Christmas lights switch-on marks the start of the festive season in Shrewsbury, and we’re delighted to be part of this magical evening," said market manager Amy Williams.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity to shop local, enjoy delicious food and drink, and soak up the market’s warm, festive atmosphere. We’re thrilled to once again join forces with the Shrewsbury Food Hub, whose volunteers bring such joy and generosity to the event."

The Food Hub team will be based on the market's gallery level, offering mulled wine and mince pies alongside culinary creations from slow food chef Steve Guy, known as The Hungry Guy.

Using surplus supplies collected by the charity, Steve will transform donated ingredients into hearty festive dishes available in exchange for a small donation.

"We're thrilled to be back at the Market Hall for the Christmas Lights Switch-On," said Cherry Teearu from the Shrewsbury Food Hub.

"The mulled wine and mince pies night has become a real highlight for us - it’s such a joyful way to connect with our community, support local businesses, and celebrate the season. We’ve loved being part of it over the past few years and can’t wait to join in the festive cheer again this year."