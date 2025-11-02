Reef will be in Shrewsbury for Loopfest 2026 next May

Reef and Ash are set to rock a stage in the Quarry in Shrewsbury next year as part of Loopfest, the hugely popular festival in the county town which features many musicians playing in pubs, bars and various other spots.

Also appearing on the special Quarry stage in a giant, big top marquee will be Indie legends The Bluetones as an acoustic duo, and Black Country singer/songwriter Jess Silk, all on Friday, May 1, 2026.

The Bluetones Acoustic will be performing at Loopfest

Holding up to 2,500 people on a site just below The Dingle gardens, the big top will be one of Loopfest’s main venues along with St Mary’s Church, Shrewsbury Castle and many more.

The bands’ performances will kick off a weekend of music and entertainment as part of the fifth Loopfest.

The festival began in 2022 with 80 artists in 17 venues on one day, and has been growing every year since.

The 2025 event featured nearly 300 artists in 40 venues. This year’s event brought a huge increase in the number of people visiting the town centre, with a 54 percent rise over the May bank holiday two years prior. The 2026 event is expected to be even bigger and better, according to co-organiser Jamie Smith.

Ash will also be playing in the Quarry, Shrewsbury

Commenting on The Quarry show, he said: “Ash, Reef and The Bluetones - all legends of the ’90s Britpop/rock era - together on one incredible Friday night for just £35. It’s amazing value and the perfect way to kick off Loopfest in 2026. And this is just the beginning; there are loads of announcements to come from our weekend line-up.”

Asked how he felt to have secured these acts, Jamie added: “I’m so excited. These are bands I grew up with, bands that I had on cassette and from which, I learnt how to play music.”

Mark Morriss of The Bluetones Acoustic said: “Can’t wait to kick off the festival season with a performance at Loopfest amongst this great line-up.”

Tickets are £35 for the Friday evening Reef/Ash/The Bluetones Acoustic show in The Quarry (14+ with adult) on Friday May 1st and available to purchase through the festival’s website ticketloop.co.uk/loopfest/