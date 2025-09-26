Shrewsbury Pride takes place in the town centre, with a big parade on Saturday (September 27) as well as music, art exhibitions, drag shows, puppet shows, kids’ storytime, 'camp karaoke' and more as the town’s LGBTQ+ community comes together with allies to support each other and have a good time.

Shrewsbury Pride takes place this weekend

A spokesperson for this year’s event delivered a sobering message in this year’s programme, insisting Pride is “a beacon in the darkness”.

“It’s no secret that this year has been a challenging year for the Shrewsbury and wider LGBTQ+ community,” they said.

“We’ve faced rights being rolled back and attacks on our very existence. We’ve seen valuable and supportive venues closing. We’ve had people tell us to keep quiet, and support fade away.

“But we are still here.

“This year, Shrewsbury Pride is going to be a little different. Less of a celebration, this year is a statement.

“At a time when our community is under attack, we stand together. When others offer nothing but criticism, we offer support. As safe spaces disappear, we create our own.

“Because we are still here.

Shrewsbury Pride takes place this weekend

“Pride is more than waving flags and painting rainbows. Pride is a shout. It’s being a beacon in the darkness. It’s about showing up and standing up. It’s our wonderful community coming together to show solidarity with each other.

“Shrewsbury Pride is organised and put on by members of the local community.

“At its core it’s messy and unkempt but, most importantly, it’s ours, and with the support of our valued allies, at 12 noon on September 27 at Market Square, we’ll come together to show everyone that we are, well, still here and still queer."

Shrewsbury Pride takes place this weekend

Proceedings will begin at Market Square with a grand opening at 11am hosted by Cruella D’Phil and Amaranta Del Toro.

The Got2Sing choir will be belting out some hits in the build-up before the parade kicks off at 12pm, with singing, dancing, drumming and spectacular costumes on show.

Once the parade has completed its journey through the town centre and returned to the Square, there will be a full afternoon of performances on the main stage including drag queens, singers and dancers.

Elsewhere in town, The People of Pride Exhibition at The Hive, Belmont features the work of artists Ming De Nasty, who explores queer portraits, and Bee McPhillips, who looks at protests and hate crimes. The exhibition is already in place and runs up to Thursday, October 2 for anyone who cannot make it this Saturday.

Shrewsbury Pride takes place this weekend

Also at The Hive on Saturday will be an LGBTQ+ market, a puppet show, music, a wellbeing space and a “sacred circle”.

St Mary’s Church is hosting the Shrewsbury CAMRA Beer and Cider Festival, and there is a special Pride pale ale available, brewed by Salopian Brewery.

The Tap and Can pub in Castle Gates has “camp karaoke” on from 7pm to 10pm, where revellers can enjoy beers from the Queer Brewery, the UK’s first queer and trans-owned brewery.

There will be “rainbow storytime” at Shrewsbury Library from 10.30am to 11am, welcoming kids of all ages.

Shrewsbury Pride takes place this weekend

There will also be music, poetry and other activities at a range of town-centre venues including The Wheatsheaf in Frankwell, Bird & Beer, In Good Hands Cafe and The Unitarian Church.

The fun doesn’t end on Saturday, however.

On Sunday, The Hive is transforming adventurous folk with its “Drag In A Day” workshop, turning keen punters into drag queens and kings.

There is also an electronic music workshop and a drag show at the venue.

For full details of all the events at this year’s Shrewsbury Pride, and for links to various support and interest groups, view this year’s programme at heyzine.com/flip-book/261e334f83.