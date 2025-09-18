The event is being held for the fourth year at the DMOS People West Mid Showground, in Shrewsbury, and opens at 5pm on Friday (September 19).

It continues over the weekend, opening at 11am on Saturday and Sunday (September 20 and 21) - with the extra Sunday added to this year's festival.

The event is billed as bringing "music, arts and wellbeing", with performing arts, theatre, children's activities plus food and drink all available too.

Michelle Mellor, Vanessa Sinclair, Craig Weaver and Jason Jones have been setting up for Heal Festival which takes place at the DMOS People West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury - starting on Friday (September 19)

More than 120 musical acts are lined up over the course of the event with sets from Tom Meighan, The Sherlocks, and Dub Pistols amongst a huge mix of rock, indie, dance music and acoustic performers.

Others on the line-up include Phil Hartnoll of Orbital, and Nicky Blackmarket.

Action from the Heal Festival last year.

Organisers have been busy setting up the festival site this week ahead of the opening tomorrow.

The wellbeing section of the festival will include yoga, pilates, meditation, while the children's area has a fun fair, inflatables, arts and crafts, bushcrafts and a family rave.

For more information about the line-up, activities, and tickets visit the festival website.