Shrewsbury Food Festival will be back in the Quarry on June 27 and 28, 2026, and organisers have big plans once again.

A spokesperson said: "Shrewsbury Food Festival is back for two sun-soaked days of foodie heaven!

"Expect two days of food, family, and fun with even more food thrown in!

"Lining the park, we'll have the tastiest street food & bars, over 160 exhibitors, a live music stage, chef demonstrations, kids cook along sessions and a huge free kids activity area, plus so much more yet to be announced.

"And because you loved singing along, topping up your drinks, and dancing the night away, we'll be staying open until 8.30pm on Saturday night!

"So if you're in the mood to plan your 2026, and save money, our early-bird tickets are available now for a limited time only."

With current offers, visitors could save up to £12 on VIP tickets.

To find out more and book tickets visit shrewsburyfoodfestival.co.uk/