The Coracle Society is putting on an afternoon of races near the English Bridge in Shrewsbury, near where Salop’s old Gay Meadow stadium used to be, on Saturday, August 23.

The plan is for someone to boot a football into the river and for racers in their coracles to dash across the river to try and be the first to retrieve it.

Fred Davies and his coracle were as synonymous with matchdays at the old Meadow as hot pies and Bovril.

Fred Davies with one of his coracles. The Coracle Society is holding a race in his memory on the River Severn near where Shrewsbury Town's old Gay Meadow stadium was. Fred used to fetch footballs in his boat after the players booted them out of the ground

For many years he would jump in his boat to fetch the footballs which had been booted out of the stadium and into the river.

Charlie Quinnell, chairman of the Coracle Society, said this event is to try and promote the use of the Shrewsbury-style coracle. He said the Ironbridge-style boats, due to their stability, have become more popular in coracle racing events, including at the World Coracle Championships, which are held a stone’s throw further up the river between the Quarry and Pengern Boat Club.

“The Shrewsbury Men’s Shed have recently built six Shrewsbury coracles.

“We’re going to get someone from the football club to kick the ball in and there everyone will chase after it.

Fred Davies and his son Tom holding up a coracle on the Gay Meadow pitch

“We’re hoping the race will be popular and carry on over subsequent years.”

As well as the Fred Davies race there will be a full afternoon of racing and other coracle-based challenges, including to see who can spin around in a circle the most times and who can do “doughnuts” in their boat.

To see all the action, head along to Abbey Gardens or the English Bridge for 2pm.