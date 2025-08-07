The popular event attracts lovers of folk, blues, Americana and more from across the country and has even had visitors from as far as Australia.

This year’s festival runs from Friday, August 22 to Monday, August 25.

Here are some of the top acts to keep your eye out for…

The Severn stage will be one of four stages at this year's Shrewsbury Folk Festival. The event takes place at the West Mid Showground on the August Bank Holiday weekend. Picture: Steve Lacey

Kezia Gill | Friday, August 22, Pengwern stage

After scooping the hat-trick of UK Female Artist of the Year, Single of the Year and Entertainer of the Year at this year’s BCMA Awards, and delivering “a set for the history books” at this year’s C2C Festival, Gill will make her Shrewsbury debut, kicking off the festival on the Pengwern stage.

Dan Owen | Friday, August 22/Saturday, August 23, Sabrina & Village stages

Catch Shrewsbury’s own Dan Owen performing two sets at his home town festival. Known for his arresting, husky vocals and gritty, blues-infused pop/rock, Owen has been making waves across the UK and Europe.

Dan Owen will be playing for a home town crowd at the Shrewsbury Folk Festival. The event takes place at the West Mid Showground over the August Bank Holiday weekend

This Flight Tonight - The Songs of Joni Mitchell | Friday, August 22/Saturday, August 23, Pengwern & Severn stages

From the stable of acclaimed singer-songwriters Zervas & Pepper, this is an intimate tribute to the music of Joni Mitchell, presented as it would have been performed in her early performances. Expect two very different shows with classics from million-selling albums such as Clouds, Ladies of the Canyon, For The Roses, Court and Spark, featuring many cuts from Mitchell’s 1971 landmark release, Blue.

El Pony Pisador | Saturday, August 23/Sunday, August 24, Pengwern & Severn stages

It’s hard to describe just what to expect from the music and songs of Spanish El Pony Pisador from Spain. Suffice to say, you’ll leave with a massive smile on your faces and sore feet from dancing. Audience participation is a must! There was such an overwhelming response to the band’s debut in 2024, organisers had to have them back.

Oysterband | Saturday, August 22/Sunday, August 24, Sabrina stage, dance tent & Severn stage

In a huge coup for the festival, Shrewsbury will host the final ever UK festival performance from these folk legends. It’ll be a bittersweet farewell but dance along to their last ever ceilidh, find out more about their career journey in an ‘Audience with’ Q&A session and sing along to their anthemic classics in their final ever festival UK show on Sunday night.

Project Smok | Sunday, August 24, Sabrina stage

One of 15 Scottish bands specially selected for a Scottish showcase at this year’s festival, Project Smok take traditional music from north of the border and turn it on its head. Whatever your preconceptions of ‘Scottish folk music’ are, leave ’em at the door.

Rainbow Girls | Sunday, August 24, Pengwern & Severn stages

Be prepared for this all-female Americana folk trio crossing the pond from California to Shrewsbury. In their words: “A gang of sweet angels punching you in the heart”.

The Rainbow Girls will be performing at the Shrewsbury Folk Festival. The event takes places at the West Mid Showground on the August Bank Holiday weekend

The Fontanas | Sunday, August 24, Pengwern & Severn stages

Get ready to party with The Fontanas who’ll bring the carnival spirit to the festival with their unique style melding vintage soul, funk, and deep Latin grooves. This is the kind of music you think of when you dream of sunny festival days.

Martha Wainwright | Sunday, August 24/Monday, August 25, Pengwern & Severn stages

Join the Canadian singer-songwriter as she celebrates the 20th anniversary of her seminal eponymous debut studio album. She’ll play the entire album along with newer material as she reflects on how the two decades have shaped her musically and personally.

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy | Sunday, August 24/Monday, August 25, Pengwern & Severn stages

In another festival exclusive, Celtic superstars and power couple Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy will perform their only shows in England at the festival as they tour outside of North America for the first time in 25 years with their band that includes some of their multi-talented children. Catch ‘em while you can!

This year’s festival will have four music stages, a dance tent for ceilidhs, workshops, displays and dance shows where you can party until late.

There will also be kids areas where they can enjoy music, dance, crafts, circus skills and more.

Workshops and activities will be available including yoga, crafting, songwriting, countryside walks and more to sing-a-rounds and music sessions.

An artisan shopping arena, food village, real ale and cocktail bars will also be available for campers, glampers and day-trippers alike. Dogs are also welcome.

There is also a free bus into Shrewsbury on the Saturday and Sunday so visitors can explore the medieval town centre, shops, cafes, bars and restaurants.

Full weekend tickets are sold out but day tickets are still available.

For the full festival line-up or to book day tickets visit shrewsburyfolkfestival.co.uk.