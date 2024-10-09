Tickets go on sale for Shrewsbury charity bonfire spectacular – featuring a 90s chart-topper

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The event, which takes place at the DMOS People West Mid Showground on Saturday, November 2, will include two fireworks displays and live music from 90s chart-topper The Tamperer, The 90s Revival, and Shrewsbury singing sensation Katie Brisbourne.

There will also be a funfair, bar, hot food and drinks. Gates will open at 4.30pm and the first fireworks display promising less noise but more colour gets underway at 6.15pm.

The second traditional blockbuster display follows at 7.45pm.

Ian Bebbington, CEO of the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society, said: “Our annual Charity Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular is one of the highlights of the year at the showground and something we always look forward to.

Tickets are on sale for Shrewsbury Charity Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular. Picture: Steven Oliver

“It is an extremely popular event with thousands of people turning out to enjoy the evening and advanced tickets are on sale now. We have been delighted to sell out in each of the last three years so we are advising people to book early and take advantage of our attractive early-bird offer.

“We have an exciting line-up of live music planned, headlined by The Tamperer featuring Danielle. The Tamperer, an Italian dance music group, had chart success in the 90s with Feel It - which heavily sampled The Jacksons hit Can You Feel It.

“The 90s Revival DJ set is making a return to the showground and local singer Katie Brisbourne will be entertaining the crowds with her distinctive soulful voice. Katie loves performing soul, Motown and 80s and 90s club classics, and has the versatility to sing different types of music dating from the 1950s to the present day.

“We are following the two-fireworks displays format this year which are now traditional at our bonfire nights.

“The first has less noise and is suitable for our younger visitors while the second will be the usual blockbuster loud and colourful event. Anyone attending the first show is, as usual, welcome to stay for the second.

“There will also be a funfair, bar, hot food and drinks available to enjoy on the night. All proceeds will go to the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society’s Rural Charity which ensures the showground can continue as a vital part of the community, along with allowing the society to make donations throughout the year to various groups and organisations.”

For more information and to book tickets, visit westmidshowground.com