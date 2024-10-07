'Posh totty' Sarah, 27, flying the flag for Shropshire in new series of Big Brother

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sarah Griffiths, from Shrewsbury, is one of the 16 house mates on the ITV2 show, which begins tonight.

In her launch trailer, the 27-year-old spa account manager describes herself as a "posh totty hottie".

"I grew up on a chicken farm and I think being an egg would actually be quite a nice life, because you're either getting smashed or getting laid," she joked.

"I am a proud member of my local young farmer's club. We love making these little shirts with slogans on the back. Wellies off, willies in. Farmer born, farmer bred, couldn't attract a better in bed. Sorry mum!

"My concern for the house is that I've got the patience of a boiling kettle. It takes one tiny thing for me to blow.

"Big Brother has never had someone that will roll up their sleeves and get their hands dirty and that's what I'm here to do. So get ready to get dirty, Big Brother."

She follows in the footsteps of fellow Salopian and Big Brother legend Craig Phillips, who won the first series of the show back in 2000. The Liverpudlian, who lived in Newport, donated his winnings to Shropshire girl Jo Harris, who had Downs Syndrome.

Others from the county who have appeared on the show include Freddie Fisher, from Market Drayton, and Kris Donnelly, from Shrewsbury, who were both in series 10.