Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Featuring paddleboarding amongst icebergs, extreme shark photography, wild seafaring voyages and fascinating marine life, the festival is a new collection of short films with thrilling ocean adventure.

The Ocean Film Festival World Tour is visiting venues around the UK this autumn, and will be at Theatre Severn this Thursday.

The films to be shown on Thursday night include the Ice Maiden - lasting more than an hour - as well as The Whale Song, The Call of the Cold, Tess Felix: Portrait of an Artist, The Call and Metropolis.

Organisers are welcoming Shropshire residents to join them at the showing, which costs £18.50 per person - but tickets are limited.

The Ocean Film Festival World Tour arrives in Shrewsbury this week

"The Ocean Film Festival Tour is a platform for storytelling that brings the beauty, challenges and importance of our oceans to audiences around the world," said festival founder and CEO Jemima Robinson.

"This year's line-up is testament to the incredible adventures, talents and environmental messages that resonate with us all. We are thrilled to share these inspiring films and celebrate the magic of the ocean."

The Ocean Film Festival World Tour arrives in Shrewsbury this week

The UK tour is presented by the Marine Conservation Society and PADI - the world's 'largest diver organisation'.

The film festival was created in Australia to "inspire people to enjoy, explore and protect our oceans".

It is the 11th year the Ocean Film Festival has toured in the UK. Each screening features a free prize giveaway where Shropshire residents can win ocean-related goodies.

Further information on the films and about tickets for the Shrewsbury showing can be found at oceanfilmfestival.co.uk.