Renowned violinist to perform in home town of Shrewsbury

Zoë Beyers has established a reputation as one of the finest and most versatile violinists in the UK and plays worldwide as soloist, chamber musician, director and orchestral leader.

She will perform with the Dante Quartet for the Shropshire Music Trust, of which she is an honorary patron, at St Alkmund’s Church from 7.30pm.

The Dante Quartet is one of the UK’s finest ensembles, known for its imaginative programming and impassioned performances.

The quartet has been honoured with the Royal Philharmonic Society Award for chamber music and has also received international awards for its recordings.

Zoë also appears regularly as guest leader of the Hallé, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, BBC Symphony and BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestras, the CBSO, the Philharmonia, the Scottish Chamber Orchestra and the Orquesta Nacional de España.

Since 2017, she has been the concertmaster of the English Symphony Orchestra, collaborating closely with them as director and soloist.

The programme on September 20 in Shrewsbury will include Haydn, Janáček, Judith Weir and Walton.

Tickets are available through the Shropshire Music Trust at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/booking/select/RdiEJKhzXNnT