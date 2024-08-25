Shrewsbury musician rallies support for mental health charity fundraiser

Singer-songwriter Robbie Jones has organised a charity event in aid of Shropshire Mental Health Support, which has been providing free services to people across the county for 50 years.

Taking place at The Coracle Inn on Saturday, September 7, the fundraiser will include a packed programme of live music as well as an auction and raffle.

Every year, one in four people will experience a mental health problem of some kind.

Shropshire MHS provides tailored support through services ranging from 24-hour phone assistance to volunteer-led walking, singing and craft groups.

Important

The community-based charity is very important to Robbie because of his own personal experiences.

“I’ve been through it and I’m still going through it. I’ve struggled with anxiety.

“I think what Shropshire MHS does is brilliant,” says the 34-year-old support worker.

Robbie, who was with the band Salopia for nine years before going solo, will be performing his indie/rock at the fundraiser.

“There will be a live music stage and I’ve got lots of musicians lined up to do half-hour sets. Everyone has been keen to get involved,” he says.

Among the Shrewsbury-based artists performing will be Radioactive, Jay Pritchard, S4TW, Nakatomi Plaza, Mark Willis, Rowan Lawson and Kim Harris. The stage has been funded thanks to a generous donation by event sponsor, Gary Bailey, from M and B Motor Services.

Robbie has gathered support from a raft of local businesses and organisations who have donated auction lots and prizes for the raffle.

They include a signed Shrewsbury Town Football Club shirt and an hour of expert tuition from renowned snooker coach Colin Matty.

There will also be activities for children including a football goal, face-painting and a bouncy castle as well as stalls selling sweets and cakes.

Robbie hopes there will be something to appeal to all ages at the event, which will kick-off at 12pm. “It’s a bit of fun for a good cause. I’m looking forward to it and hopefully we will raise a lot of money,” he says.

Shropshire Mental Health Support will be bringing their Wellbeing Vehicle, which has support leaflets and information about other services, to the event.

Volunteers will be on hand to talk visitors stepping onboard the vehicle, which tours the county, and to offer any support they might need.

“What we find is that people pop in to have a nosy and end up opening up,” says the charity’s marketing officer and events coordinator Ruth Pembleton.

“It has rounded seats inside and is quite conformable so I think people see it as a safe space.”

The charity, based at Abbey Foregate, is currently fundraising to upgrade its Wellbeing Vehicle to ensure it can stay on the road for many years to come. Since Covid, staff and volunteers have noticed a rise in demand for the services.

Shropshire MHS’s main objective is to empower anyone experiencing a mental health challenge. The charity campaigns to improve services, raise awareness and promote understanding of mental health in Shropshire, making sure that the people in need of support are heard.

Services include around 10 weekly support groups which are free to attend and people can just turn up on the day without having to book.

“One of the lovely things about the support groups is that you don’t have to go every week, you can drop in when you want to and if you don’t want to go, you don’t have to call anyone.

“There is no pressure because the last thing someone struggling with their mental health needs to feel is like they are letting someone down,” says Ruth

Empathy

Another service offered by the charity provides people affected by suicide and bereavement with a safe space to talk about their loss and receive advice.

The charity’s Calmer Cafes, which are held in Shrewsbury, Oswestry and Church Stretton, provide people with a safe place to talk, receive support and be amongst others during an evening. Places do need to be booked for the calmer cafes to ensure there are enough staff on duty to support all of the attendees.

Shropshire MHS runs a 24-hour phone support line ensuring people will always have someone to talk to, who will listen with empathy.

Shropshire Sanctuary assists the emergency services by stepping in to provide support at the time of need for people experiencing acute mental health crises.

Some people need support in many areas of their lives, others in just a few, some for long periods of time, others for only a short while.

The Outreach Support Service is available to help people in the community who live with long-term mental ill health.

“The beauty of all our services is that they are non-judgemental and you don’t have to have a clinical diagnosis. We are always reacting to what people in Shropshire need,” says Ruth.

“We have a lot of people who started off in one of our support groups, then became a volunteer and now they are working for us.

“It means they have a lot of empathy, understanding and lived experience,” she adds.

The charity relies heavily upon fundraising and Ruth says events such as Robbie’s are vital, not just for generating vital funds but also for helping to raise awareness within communities.

“These events help us to reach an audience we might not normally have reached and people who don’t know about our services. There is still a massive demographic who don’t know we exist,” she explains.

Robbie is planning further fundraisers for Shropshire MHS, including releasing a cover of Ocean Colour Scene’s Step By Step, which he has recorded with a friend, to help boost funds.

“I feel very strongly and passionately about supporting Shropshire MHS and the work they do to help people,” he says.

The fundraiser at The Corale Inn in Sundorne Road will start at 12pm. Entry is free but donations are welcomed.