17 photos of dogs, babies and musicians bringing the vibes at day one of Shrewsbury Folk Festival

This selection of pictures gives a taste of the chilled out vibes as thousands descended on the West Mid Showground for a long weekend of singing, dancing and relaxing.

Visitors travelled from as far as Oxford and Stockport for the hugely popular event, which started yesterday on Friday, August 23 and runs until Monday, August 26.

Some of the high-profile artists booked for the event include South African vocal group Ladysmith Black Mambazo, singing legend Elkie Brooks, Ireland’s Mary Black and chart-topping country pop twins Ward Thomas.

Organiser Jo Cunningham said: "We've got an amazing line up, as ever, and a broad range of music so there really is something for everyone.

"Our day tickets have been flying. A lot of people are coming for a day or maybe two.

"There is something going on at all times. It's just an amazing programme, whether you just want to sit and listen to music or dance in the tent.

"There are still some tickets available and we would love to see you there. It's going to be awesome."

The family and dog friendly festival has become one of the country’s leading folk events since it moved to Shrewsbury in 2006 and now attracts around 7,000 visitors annually, with the majority camping on the riverside site.

As well as a stellar line-up of folk, Americana, blues and world music across four music stages, there is a dance tent hosting ceilidhs and other social dances, individual youth and children festivals and dozens of workshops in everything from song writing to crafting.

The festival also has a craft shopping arena, food village and five real ale and cocktail bars.

To find out more and book tickets, visit shrewsburyfolkfestival.co.uk/