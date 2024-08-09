Shrewsbury Flower Show gets going with 'strengthened security team' amid protest rumours
The Shrewsbury Flower Show is in full swing once again, with 'enhanced' security measures in place this weekend amid continuing rumours of far-right protests.
Two police officers armed with handguns in holsters were seen paying a routine visit to the Quarry for the 137th show as the crowds thronged to the venue for Friday's opening day of the two-day event.
West Mercia Police says that is "routine for any large event like the flower show" and isn't related to any national situation. Rumours have spread that a protest will be held in Shrewsbury this weekend, after scenes of disorder, riots and looting elsewhere in the country.
Leanne Garvey, who chairs the flower show, said there is a "strengthened security team in place" for the event.
Event security guards in high-visibility jackets are in place at the marquees and can be seen roaming the massive venue.
But there was not even a whiff of trouble when the Shropshire Star dropped by on Friday afternoon.
One attendee said she thought about the national situation for a "few seconds" but was not put off enjoying a day in the sunshine.
The only whiff in the air was a fragrant mix of all types of flowery perfumes.
Rebecca Chew, in her first year as floral chair at the Shropshire Horticultural Society's event committee, said: "We have seen a return of the old-style buzz. The smell of the marquees really hits you.
"There is just a sea of people and we can say that pre-show sales and memberships are up this year."
Rebecca has a family link to the show as she is following in her dad Gordon Parry's footsteps. She's been a part of the furniture for 20 years and describes it as a "labour of love".