'I went to Shrewsbury Food and Drink Festival for the first time and this is why I was impressed'

Saturday was my first visit to Shrewsbury Food and Drink Festival, and in fact the first of that kind that I'd ever attended and I was impressed.

I was blown away by how the Quarry gardens were transformed into different areas of entertainment, and with how well organised the county town's event was.

It's clear from my experience that there's more to it than just 'food and drink'.

Although there's hundreds of food and drink businesses selling their wonderful produce, there's so much more to it.

Shrewsbury Food Festival

Immediately you're struck by the sound of singing and sight of dancing. The live music really sets the scene.

Upon arrival I said "woah", because as I had been told, Shrewsbury Food and Drink Festival is no ordinary, or typical, festival of its kind.