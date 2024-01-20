Britain's Got Talent's Jon Courtenay reveals connections to Shrewsbury as theatre date is revealed

Jon Courtenay, winner of the show in 2020, will be performing his new show Bigger as part of his tour in Shrewsbury at the Theatre Severn on March 7.

Jon, a cancer survivor who is raising awareness, is looking forward to coming to the county to remember the 'olden days' of visits to his aunt.

"My aunt lived in Shawbury when I was little and I have memories of seeing the old Tudor houses in Shrewsbury town centre when I was very small.

"I haven’t been back since so I’m looking forward to seeing if I can regress and remember those ‘olden days’.

"It’s a beautiful part of the country and the theatre looks stunning."

Jon is promising a show of two halves, with the first half being a "jam-packed musical and comedy extravaganza".

He will be at the piano with lots of new songs and stories including a tribute to the old vaudevillians.

Act two sees Jon reveal all in a one-man comedy musical that explores the background behind the lyrics and story on his time on Britain’s Got Talent - focusing on his story of his cancer battle, whilst causing a stir on screen.

Whilst he was causing a stir on the screen and accomplishing his wildest dreams, just as his life was turning round, it was also being turned completely upside down.

Jon had recently received the news that what he had thought was just a mole on his head was actually skin cancer – and was potentially fatal.

When Jon took part in the Britain’s Got Talent Final in 2020 – he wasn’t just fighting to win – he was fighting for his life. No one on the show knew – only his closest friends and family were aware of his secret.

Not only did he win the coveted Britain’s Got Talent prize – performing on the Royal Variety Performance, at the same time he also got the positive news that the cancer had not spread further.

However his story took another twist a few weeks later, when it was discovered that the cancer had in fact found its way to lymph nodes in his neck; he was in for an even bigger fight.

With his family’s unwavering support and a seven hour operation, he battled on.

In April 2022 Jon finally received the all clear and he is now determined to raise awareness of the world’s most common cancer, becoming an ambassador for the charity Skcin – the melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancer charity.

