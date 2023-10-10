'Buoyant market' as thousands of pounds raised at Shrewsbury auction

The Art Deco 'Rocket’ walnut display cabinet from the 1940s sold for £650.

The musical instrument, consigned by a Montgomery vendor, claimed the top price at Halls Fine Art’s successful pictures, ceramics, collectables and modern design auction in Shrewsbury.

The violincello was made in Mittenwald, Germany, which was established as a major centre for violin making in the early 18th century and sold by dealers John & Arthur Beare of 179, Wardour Street, London in 1946 to a relative of the vendor.

“We discovered the violincello at one of our bi-monthly antiques valuation events in Montgomery,” explained Alexander Clement, Halls Fine Art’s senior general valuer and Asian art specialist. “Despite currently being unplayable and needing restoration work, it attracted interest because it was by a known and sought after maker and had had very good provenance.”

Two investiture chairs made to mark the Investiture of Charles, Prince of Wales, at Caernarfon Castle in 1969, sold for £1,450 and £550.

The Mittenwald violincello that sold for £3,600.

The highest priced chair, which was unassembled and in its original box, included the official souvenir programme, ceremonial programme and the itinerary of the Royal family during the day of the investiture

The chair was acquired by the late Councillor Harold Taylor, a member of Denbighshire County Council who was invited to the investiture ceremony.

A total of 4,600 investiture armchairs, designed by Lord Snowdon, assisted by Carl Toms and John Pound, were made at the Remploy factory in Bridgend, for the ceremony.

They were then dismantled after the event and offered in flat pack form for £12 each, with guests having priority over their assigned chair.

Other leading prices included £1,800 for a Royal Crown Derby 'Gold Aves' pattern centrepiece comport, £1,450 for an Edwardian mahogany musical longcase clock and £600 for a William Moorcroft for Macintyre and Co 'Florian' daisy vase.

An Art Deco 'Rocket’ walnut display cabinet from the 1940s sold for £650, highlighting growing demand for stylish furniture made between the 1940s and the ‘70s.

“We are finding that people are moving away from the modern, mass produced furniture and are now choosing to buy stylish mid-20th century antiques,” said Maryanne Lineker-Mobberley, silver and jewellery specialist at Halls Fine Art.

“With the market being so buoyant, it’s certainly a good time for people to consider selling furniture from this period.”