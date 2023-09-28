Ocean film festival to make a splash in Shrewsbury next week

From the film Storm Chaser

The Ocean Film Festival World Tour is inviting people aboard for a night featuring the world’s most incredible ocean films.

Now in its 10th year, the festival is a cinematic celebration of the planet's oceans taken around the country by the team behind the Banff Mountain Film Festival.

Festival founder Jemima Robinson said: “We started the Ocean Film Festival World Tour with big dreams, not only to inspire the world to explore and enjoy our oceans but also to protect and respect them.

“With a passion for film and all things ocean, I wanted the Ocean Film Festival World Tour to become an avenue for bringing people together to celebrate Mother Nature.

"We have done this through sharing unique stories from independent filmmakers from around the globe, and now set our sights towards the next 10 years.”

The festival originated in Australia, and in its first 10 years has been shown in 14 countries, showcased films from 89 independent filmmakers, and donated over £21,000 to ocean charities.

From the film Broken Breath

The 2023 UK tour is presented by the Marine Conservation Society and by PADI, the world’s largest diving organisation.

The festival will be hitting the screens at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn next Tuesday, October 3 at 7.30pm.