From Gilbert and Sullivan to Ghost: Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company celebrates 100 years

It may have been renamed Shrewsbury Musical Theatre Company but its award winning shows have included not only other Gilbert and Sullivan favourites, like Pirates of Penzance and the Mikado but also Hollywood inspired shows and West End Musicals.
When singing teacher, Madame Rina Robinson, founded the Shrewsbury Amateur Operatic Society in 1923 with a production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Gondoliers, featuring some of her talented pupils, she could never have imagined that it would still be delighting audiences a century later.
