Tickets now on sale for Strictly duo Anton and Giovanni's Shrewsbury dates

Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice are back for another live tour

After the successful 'Him and Me' tour, Strictly stars Anton and Giovanni are scheduled to visit Shrewsbury on their 2024 tour, 'Together'.

The event promises to be a "mesmerising experience for all ages", with breathtaking routines and innovative choreography.

The king of ballroom and the master of jive will be joined by a cast of singers and dancers at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn across three shows on July 9 and 10 next year.

Tickets have now gone on sale, with prices starting at £37.