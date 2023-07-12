Nessglyph riddle: Archaeologists return to mystery spot for further excavations

The 'Nessglyph', found on Nesscliffe Hill last year

Archaeologists from the University of Oxford and University of Southampton are returning to Nesscliffe Hill to continue their excavations this summer, and are hoping to enjoy similar success to last year.

Paul Reilly, a visiting fellow in archaeology at the University of Southampton, and Gary Lock, emeritus professor of archaeology at the University of Oxford, discovered an unusually carved red sandstone stone at the Shropshire Council-managed site in 2022.

The team’s discovery, now known as the Nessglyph - the Nesscliffe hieroglyph - is a circular cup shape, marked with straight lines carved with a metal implement.

This find attracted worldwide attention after the experts appealed for help in identifying it, and were inundated with suggestions by experts and amateur enthusiasts.

Nesscliffe Hill is an impressive Iron Age hillfort, but also with later Roman occupation, and has already been subject of many excavations.

In 2019 details of the earth and stone rampart surrounding the site were explored, together with a monumental stone entrance with guard chambers.

The entrance was further explored in 2021, together with the opening of new trenches in the hillfort’s interior where houses had been indicated by geophysical survey.

As this summer’s excavations get underway, Gary said: “We are excited to be back on site, and are hoping we will make some more interesting and informative finds.

“This year we are continuing with the main entrance into the hillfort, which has provided evidence for stone architecture dating to 500BC, which is rare and impressive. We are also investigating a possible Iron Age roundhouse suggested by geophysical survey.”

The excavation will be open to the public on Sunday, July 16. Visitors will be led around the site in small groups at half-hourly intervals between 10am and 4pm.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, said: “The excavations at Nesscliffe Hill have revealed some fascinating artefacts and uncovered unusual insights into how our countryside was occupied more than 2,500 years ago.

“It is an incredible project and certainly one that has captured people’s interest, and will be well worth a visit. I wish the archaeologists continued success and hope their dig reveals even more information this year.”

Anyone wanting to explore the works should gather on the path leading up to Oliver’s Point, which is signposted from both the Pines and Oaks car parks.