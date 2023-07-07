Nearly all hotel rooms sold out ahead of Shrewsbury music festival

Shrewsbury Castle where the bar is going up and the stage too, as it will be one of many venues for the Loop Fest music festival.

Shrewsbury's town centre pubs and the castle grounds will be filled with the sound of music this Saturday for Loopfest.

And they will also be filled with punters if booking.com is anything to go by. As of Friday, there were only three town centre hotel rooms still available.

The inaugural Loopfest, which took place last September, contributed in a large way to the busiest day in the town centre in 2022.

Organiser Jamie Smith said: "It's getting exciting now. We're doing it to try and build up businesses and bring the community together.

"It looks there's only one room left in the town centre so it should be busy again."

There will be 125 acts performing at 25 venues in the town including, for the first time, a stage at Shrewsbury Castle. The finishing touches to the stage were being made on Friday.

Many popular local acts will be performing in town centre venues including the Mighty Vipers, Trademark Blud and The Manhattans.

Last year's festival raised more than £1,000 for Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals Trust's neo-natal department and Severn Hospice. The neo-natal department is close to Jamie's heart, after his son was born 10 weeks premature.

This year, organisers plan to use surplus funds to support arts projects in Shropshire at all age levels, helping foster a love of culture from an early age by encouraging inclusion and making it possible for adults to get involved too.

Jamie said: "We plan to support under-represented groups in Shropshire, such as working towards gender imbalances in the cultural sector.

"Through creativity, we’ll help deliver health and well-being programmes to create a healthy and happier place to live."

The festival is working with Shrewsbury College, allowing students to gain practical experience in sound engineering, event management, photography, videography, marketing, and more.

The festival is also making connections with students from the Events and Festival course at Shrewsbury University Centre.

As well as the music, there will be several workshops throughout the town including lantern making and art.