Art trail featuring Salvador Dali bronzes draws visitors to Shrewsbury

Salvador Dali's Surrealist Piano turns heads in Shrewsbury

Three Dali bronzes, loaned by the Swiss-based Dali Universe collection, make up part of the Shrewsbury Arts Trail this summer.

The trail has returned for a third year, showcasing the work of local artists and international names.

Until August 31 visitors can explore the exhibitions and sights on offer around the town at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery, The Hive, Theatre Severn, The Dingle, Bear Steps Gallery and more.

The sculpture is in residence outside Shrewsbury Castle

The theme for this year is ‘Movement’, chosen to mark the 350th anniversary of Shrewsbury-born creative John Weaver, the father of English ballet and pantomime.

Approximately 590 regional and local artists have taken part in 16 exhibitions, as well as eight workshops and five events in venues across Shrewsbury.

One of the Dali bronzes is ‘Surrealist Piano,’ a five-metre tall, monumental piece, conceived in 1954 and first cast in 1984. The artist transformed a piano by replacing the traditional legs with those of human dancers, booted and capped by a frilled skirt. Perched on top of the piano is a golden ballerina who reaches out in a way that mirrors the shape of the piano lid.

The work is positioned at the entrance to Shrewsbury Castle and has been admired by passers-by as well as those travelling to see the arts trail.