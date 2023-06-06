Top British choir to perform in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury will welcome Ex Cathedra

Ex Cathedra, a world-class vocal ensemble, is performing ‘Summer Music by Candlelight’ at St Chad’s Church in Shrewsbury on June 13.

The concert has been organised by Shropshire Music Trust, which aims to bring a wide range of high quality live music to the county.

“We are delighted to welcome back Ex Cathedra, a choir which enjoys an international reputation and leads the choral sector in the fields of performance, learning and wellbeing,” said John Moore of Shropshire Music Trust.

“Their December concert in St Chad’s is always a sell-out success and we are hoping that this summer event will be just as popular.

“Our audience will be able to unwind and enjoy an evening of enchanting music from across the ages.

“As daylight slowly fades to dusk, and candles glow in the twilight, a magical programme of music will welcome the return of summer and celebrate birdsong, holidays, sea and sunshine.

“People can expect glorious choral classics, little-known gems, stunning new music and some fun, plus readings that capture the season,” he explained.

The programme includes Sing joyfully by William Byrd, Musica Dei donum by Orlande de Lassus, Numbers by Shruthi Rajasekar, Songs of Robert Bridges by Gerald Finzi, Summer is icumen in, a 13th-century English song, Summertime by George Gershwin, Summer Holiday by Welch & Bennett and Night Prayer by Alec Roth.

“It should be a wonderful evening of choral music in the magnificent setting of St Chad’s Church,” John added.