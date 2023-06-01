Award-winning artist heads to Shrewsbury

George Sfougaras

George Sfougaras, a contemporary British Greek artist who works and exhibits internationally in collaboration with a network of partners, will be showing a large selection of his work at The Gateway Gallery in Chester Street from July 1-31.

George has gained recognition with his reconstructed maps and narrative portraits and has published suites of prints focusing on migration and books reclaiming aspects of history.

Exhibition prizes include Small Print International and Ideas on Paper.

He was a finalist in Freedom.org’s ‘Depicting Human Rights’ competition in 2017 and was invited to speak on Identity at the Asia Triennial in Manchester in 2018.

In 2017-18, he exhibited at Rugby Museum and Art Gallery and Leicester New Walk Museum – where his work is in the permanent collection – Alexandria Library Manchester, Valletta Malta and Chania Greece.

He was also artist in residence in Crete in March 2019 and in Germany in July-August 2019.

George said: “I am very excited to be exhibiting the town of beautiful Shrewsbury, especially during the wonderful Arts Trail.

“I make images that exist at the intersection of art, history, politics and culture, with topics drawn from personal experiences, family histories and contemporary events.”