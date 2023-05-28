James St Clair Wade, Jonathan Soden and Linda Edwards

Some of the region’s best-known names have pledged to take part in The Secret Artist Sale in August, hosted by The Soden Collection in Wyle Cop.

A sell-out success last year, the event, which is part of the Shrewsbury Arts Trail, is returning and will now include the sale of some limited edition prints.

Well-known artists Linda Edwards, James St Clair Wade and Chitra Merchant have been commissioned to produce the prints.

“We are really excited to feature the limited edition work by three such great artists,” said Jonathan Soden, one of the organisers.

Last year's inaugural Secret Artist Sale, when customers queued overnight to buy work, raised almost £9,000 for charity and organisers hope to top £10,000 in 2023.

The sale will take place on August 20, with a viewing day the day before and will also showcase over 120 original pieces of work from local, national and international artists.

This year it is hoped the total raised will exceed £10,000, with proceeds going to five causes – Breast Cancer Now, Lingen Davies, Alzheimer's Society, Shropshire Wildlife Trust and Severn Hospice.