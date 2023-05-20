Shrewsbury church's Friday lunchtime concerts planned for next month

The concerts will be taking place at St Chad's Church

The concerts, at St Chad's in Shrewsbury, take place at 12.30pm, and are free of charge to attend, with lunch afterwards in the church hall.

The concerts in June will present singing, guitar music and an organ recital to cello, flute, clarinet and bassoon music.

Concert director Richard Walker said: “Our audience say that the Friday concerts at St Chad’s are the most enjoyable part of their week and on June 2 the Kell Wind Trio – a Cheshire-based wind trio featuring flute, clarinet and bassoon, will be making their third appearance at St Chad’s.

"Ukrainian guitarist Galina Vale is a regular performer at St Chad’s and she will be showcasing her amazing technical expertise on June 9.

"Her flamboyant stage presence makes for an unforgettable occasion.

"On June 16 we will host an organ recital by Jonathan Hope, the assistant organist at Gloucester Cathedral and a week later on June 23, baritone Paul Mocroft and pianist John Jenkin will perform for us.

"Although they have sung at St Chad’s annually for many years they have the distinction of never repeating a programme.

"To complete the concerts for June, cellist Corinne Frost, one of the leading cellists of the area will perform on Friday, June 30, and will be accompanied by Janine Parsons.

"Future highlights will be a harp recital by the rising star Gina Taylor on July 21 and a cello recital by the great soloist Ulrich Heinen on September 29."