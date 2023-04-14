Loved-up Strictly partners Nadiya and Kai bring real passion to Theatre Severn

Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington

Romance blossomed in the glimmer of the glitterball for the pair of dance champions after they both became regulars on the top-rated TV show and now they have hit the road with their debut tour together.

It brought an audience eager for glitz and glamour to Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn on Thursday and if the pair's lovey-dovey interactions were a bit saccharine sweet at times - well, the fans lapped it up like a Sherbet Dip Dab.

Backed by a team of six fellow pro dancers, with a stark but effective set featuring steps, video screens and moveable cubes, the duo danced together and individually to a blend of recorded soundtracks and music from singer/guitarist Tomas Wolstenholme.

Hampshire-raised Kai showed a natural ease as a showman, cracking corny jokes about his fellow Strictly pros and providing a few impressions, including of Strictly judges Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas. He had been set on following his father Tommy into a football career before he became devoted to a different sort of fancy footwork.

Born in Ukraine and based in Slovenia since her teens, English isn't even 33-year-old Nadiya's second language but she was as word perfect as she was sure footed. Few can strike a pose as effective as the former five times world champion dancer, as she proved in a tribute to her fashion and music icons.

Much of the music was presented in the mash-up style so in vogue since Moulin Rouge the musical became a hit, as in one number when platinum blonde Nadiya strutted her stuff to a mix of Toxic, Sweet Dreams and Bad Romance.

Both dancers also paid tribute to their heroes, Nadiya showing she can coo a tune effectively in Marilyn Monroe mode and 27-year-old Kai hip-swivelling to Elvis tunes.

They also paid tribute to Blackpool, the UK's home of ballroom, with a contest between the other dancing pairs. Of course, this was won when the audience cheered for the duo representing Shrewsbury, Chloe Hewitt (who is actually from Chester) and Brummie Oliver Beardmore.

Naturally, the highlights were when the lovers danced together, particularly a classic old Hollywood style romantic routine to the mellow tones of Nat King Cole's When I Fall in Love. Whilst the most poignant moment came when the couple dedicated their dance to Because You Loved Me to their respective families for the support and sacrifice which helped launch their dance careers as children.

Nadiya is the only mother among the Strictly professionals (her six-year-old daughter Mila, from a previous relationship) and her voice wavered a little as she paid tribute to her own mother, Larisa. The family have faced their own trauma as a result of the Russian invasion of her homeland in 2014 and over the last year.

The emotion was then set aside for a high-energy rock 'n' roll finale of jive time action to send a clearly delighted audience home with a spring in their step.