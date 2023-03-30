Hacienda stars hail county park as ideal venue for major gig

The gig will take place at the Quarry, which last year hosted a performance from Madness.

The Quarry in Shrewsbury will be hosting the Hacienda Classical event on Friday, July 14.

The gig will be bringing an alternative take on the classic 'Madchester' dance music vibes, which were born at the Hacienda and changed the landscape of British music in the 1980s and 90s.

The event will see re-imagined orchestral renditions of much-loved, classic club records from The Hacienda’s heritage, revisiting some of the iconic tracks from the era, as well as bringing arrangements of seminal tracks to the set.

Organisers, the FAC51 The Hacienda’s legendary DJ Graeme Park and New Order bassist Peter Hook, have both spoken of their excitement at bringing the event to Shrewsbury.

Both will be performing at the Quarry with the Manchester Camerata orchestra, additional musicians and special guests.

“Location, Location, Location! They weren't joking when they coined that phrase,” said Hook. “It’s amazing how much the location adds to the excitement, and Quarry Park is an exciting venue for Hacienda Classical to perform. I used to work at a recording Studio next to a Quarry and the unexpected 'Big Bangs' after the siren always scared us and excited us at the same time. Be warned... It will be the same here!”

Park added, “I’ve very much looking forward to bringing Hacienda Classical to Shrewsbury for the first time in July at the fabulous Quarry Park.

"The epic open air setting is the ideal setting for Hacienda Classical’s live experience, as some fifty plus musicians and artists all come together on the night to perform our spectacular show. With the wide open park spaces and the countryside setting, it really is a very special location and will be perfect for Hacienda Classical’s live appearance there.”

Audiences will be treated to a show of the pioneering, culture-busting dance music of The Hacienda, performed by a full orchestra, with vocalists including Yvonne Shelton, Melanie Williams and Rae Hall, as well as additional musicians and special guests.

A spokesman said: "The effervescent atmosphere will treat audiences to a set that plays as a continuous live DJ mix, where all performers combine, to create a vibrant, exciting, unique performance. Hacienda Classical is an inspirational, generation-defining night of the greatest and most influential dance music. It’s an experience not to be missed, as it makes its debut in Shrewsbury, in The Quarry Park’s fine grounds."