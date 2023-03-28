Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

The Beekeeper of Aleppo takes to the stage from the pages of the best seller

By Sue AustinShrewsburyShrewsbury entertainmentPublished:

The theatre adaptation of the best seller, The Beekeeper of Aleppo comes to Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury in April.

The Beekeeper of Aleppo
The Beekeeper of Aleppo

Nesrin Alrefaai and Matthew Spangler’s stage adapation of Christy Lefteri’s gripping novel, takes to the state from April 4 to 8.

It tells the story of Nuri a beekeeper, his wife, Afra, an artist who live a simple life, rich in family and friends, in the beautiful Syrian city of Aleppo - until the unthinkable happens.

When all they care for is destroyed by war, they are forced to escape. On their terrifying journey, they must face the pain of their own unbearable loss alongside incredible danger. Above all, they must find each other again.

It is is directed by Olivier Award winning Miranda Cromwell.

Critics say the compassionate and beautiful play is a story of connection - between friends, families and strangers.

It is produced in association with Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse and UK Productions Ltd, and features Alfred Clay (The Winters Tale, The Comedy of Errors – RSC) as Nuri, Roxy Faridany (This Is Going To Hurt – BBC, Magic Goes Wrong – West End) as Afra.

Christy Lefteri’s novel was the Winner of the Aspen Words Award, Runner up for the Dayton Literary Peace Prize, and one of The Times top three bestselling books of 2020.

Tickets are available online from theatresevern.co.uk/shows/whatson/the-beekeeper-of-aleppo.

Shrewsbury entertainment
Entertainment
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News