The Beekeeper of Aleppo takes to the stage from the pages of the best seller

The Beekeeper of Aleppo

Nesrin Alrefaai and Matthew Spangler’s stage adapation of Christy Lefteri’s gripping novel, takes to the state from April 4 to 8.

It tells the story of Nuri a beekeeper, his wife, Afra, an artist who live a simple life, rich in family and friends, in the beautiful Syrian city of Aleppo - until the unthinkable happens.

When all they care for is destroyed by war, they are forced to escape. On their terrifying journey, they must face the pain of their own unbearable loss alongside incredible danger. Above all, they must find each other again.

It is is directed by Olivier Award winning Miranda Cromwell.

Critics say the compassionate and beautiful play is a story of connection - between friends, families and strangers.

It is produced in association with Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse and UK Productions Ltd, and features Alfred Clay (The Winters Tale, The Comedy of Errors – RSC) as Nuri, Roxy Faridany (This Is Going To Hurt – BBC, Magic Goes Wrong – West End) as Afra.

Christy Lefteri’s novel was the Winner of the Aspen Words Award, Runner up for the Dayton Literary Peace Prize, and one of The Times top three bestselling books of 2020.