John set to lay down the jazz Law at Shrewsbury event

John Law’s Re-creations

He will be joined by Sam Crockatt on saxophone and an exciting new rhythm section of Danish bass player Henrik Jenson and Alex Goodyear on drums in John Law’s Re-creations.

They will be at the Hive Music and Media Centre, in Belmont, Shrewsbury, with a totally new repertoire of creative takes on tunes from standards such as Fly Me To The Moon to classics penned by Bob Dylan, Van Morrison and Deep Purple.

A spokesman for Shrewsbury Jazz Network said: "Based on previous visits this will be a night of highly accessible music with an eclectic mix of styles and inventive soloing."