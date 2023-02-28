Only a few tickets left to see Strictly heart-throb Giovanni's dance extravaganza in Shrewsbury

Giovanni Pernice in action

The 32-year-old Sicilian sold out all his shows at the Frankwell Quay venue last year and is set to do so again with only a few tickets remaining for his three performances in the county town as part of his latest UK tour.

The heart-throb hoofer will hotfoot it to Shropshire with a team of top dancers and singers from the ballroom and theatre worlds for a two-hour show themed around his homeland of Italy.

Giovanni Pernice with partner Laura Oakley

Pernice has been a dancer in the hit BBC TV show since 2015 and was runner-up three times before finally lifting the Glitterball trophy in 2021. This he did with his celebrity partner, EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, the show's first deaf contestant.

The pair won the hearts of the nation with their contemporary dance routine to Clean Bandit and Zara Larsson song Symphony, which featured a silent section to give viewers an insight into Rose's world.

Also due to appear among the cast of Made In Italy is one of Strictly's newest pro stars, Birmingham dancer Lauren Oakley, who is often Gio's leading lady and has also appeared at Theatre Severn before.

Made In Italy is being performed at 7.30pm on Saturday and Sunday (March 4 and 5) plus a 2.30pm matinee on Sunday. Tickets range in price from £38 to £43, with an £81 VIP package also offered.

To book visit theatresevern.co.uk or call the box office on 01743 281281.