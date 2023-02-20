Do you hear the people sing? Shropshire theatre group opening auditions for Les Misérables

Members of Get Your Wigle On. Photo: Shaun Cullis

Budding young performers of all backgrounds are being invited to audition for Get Your Wigle On's Autumn 2023 production of the musical phenomenon next week.

The production will be performed at Theatre Severn Shrewsbury from November 1 to 4 and the company is keen to recruit new talent from across the county.

James Broxton, director and voice coach at Get Your Wigle On said: "Les Misérables has broken records with both its West End and Broadway productions and has also been made into a feature length film starring Anne Hathaway and Hugh Jackman.

"The musical show includes music by Claude-Michel Schönberg, such as I Dreamed A Dream, Master of the House, Do You Hear The People Sing, and On My Own. With a score filled with musical theatre staples, and packed with fantastic roles, this show is the perfect showcase for singers."

Les Misérables follows the story of Jean Valjean, who after 19 years as a prisoner, breaks his parole and is on the run from the officer in charge of the prison workforce – Javert.

Eight years later, Valjean becomes the guardian of a young child called Cosette after her mother's death, which thrusts him in the direction of Javert who is determined to see him sent back to prison.

Auditions for Les Misérables will be held during the February half term, and audition slots are now open for booking.

Information regarding auditions, and further information about Get Your Wigle On can be found on their website getyourwigleon.com/auditions.