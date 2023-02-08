Notification Settings

Beatles guitars come out of retirement for new album in honour of George Harrison

George Harrison is to be immortalised with the release of a gypsy jazz album in the late Beatle's honour.

The Robin Nolan Trio
The Robin Nolan Trio

The Robin Nolan Trio, a gypsy jazz band led by fan and friend of George Harrison, Robin Nolan, is set to come to Shrewsbury on an album tour.

The new album, For the Love of George, is being released by George Harrison’s label Dark Horse Records.

The album was recorded using three of George’s guitars including the only guitar used on every Beatles album, a Gibson J160E, the Spanish Ramirez famously heard on And I Love Her and the 12 String Rickenbacker used by George on the bulk of the A Hard Day’s Night album.

It is the first time the guitars have been recorded since the 1970s.

The concert is set to take place at the Blackburn Theatre in the grounds of Prestfelde School on April 15.

The show will serve as a preview concert to the Shrewsbury Django Fest, an annual festival shining light on the world's finest gypsy jazz artists.

For tickets and full info visit shrewsburydjangofest.co.uk

