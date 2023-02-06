Shrewsbury bridal shop plays starring role in Welsh wedding TV programme

Suzanne Heavens, Heavenly Brides and Belles at the Pride Hill Shopping Centre, Shrewsbury.

Sunday night's episode showed Gwen and Hedd from Dylife, Mid Wales tie the knot for under £5,000 total at the Royal Welsh Showground in Llanelwedd. The wedding day was organised by family and friends who kept the arrangements secret until the big day, including the details of Gwen's dress.

Heavenly Brides of Shrewsbury opened their doors to Boom Cymru TV to see the family buy the bride's wedding gown.

Business owner, Suzanne Heavens said: “I was so nervous when the day of the filming came round – the crew were in the shop for around three hours but it has been a great experience and Boom TV were excellent. The wedding dress Gwen’s family chose for her was from my latest collection and was absolutely perfect for her. I was sent a secret picture on the day of the wedding and she looked amazing!”

Suzanne opened the bridal shop over a decade ago after feeling inspired to chase her dream following her survival of HELLP Syndrome, the life-threatening condition during pregnancy. She now lives in Shrewsbury with her 12-year-old daughter, Bethany, and is happy with her decision to go self employed, saying: “I adore my job, I love helping brides find their bridal gown – they leave the store happy and full of confidence."