Martin Kemp to take Shrewsbury 'Back to the 80s'

By Megan Jones

Eighties heart-throb Martin Kemp is returning to Shrewsbury this weekend, and tickets are still available.

Martin Kemp will return to Shrewsbury on Saturday, February 4
Martin Kemp will return to Shrewsbury on Saturday, February 4

The Spandau Ballet star has traded his bass for the decks and is heading to The Buttermarket to spin the biggest hits from the 80s this Saturday.

He last visited the nightclub back in 2018 with his set 'Back to the 80s' and received a raucous welcome.

In a recent interview on ITV’s This Morning, Martin described the shows as "amazing".

“People absolutely lose themselves, singing to every word," he said.

"It’s the most euphoric atmosphere I have ever been in, in my life!”

Martin, whose band Spandau Ballet topped the charts and sold millions of records worldwide, has since become a household favourite on TV.

Most recently seen on Gogglebox with his radio DJ son Roman, The Masked Singer and Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls, the bassist has previously held lead roles in The Krays and EastEnders.

Early-bird and VIP tickets quickly sold out for Saturday's event, but there are still final release tickets to get your hands on.

Tickets are £22.50, and available online at thebuttermarket.co.uk/event

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

