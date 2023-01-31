Notification Settings

Sitcom favourite joins The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel cast in Shrewsbury

By Matthew Panter

Comedy actress Belinda Lang has joined the cast of The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel which is heading to Shropshire in March.

Belinda Lang

Lang, who starred in 2point4 Children, and Graham Seed – BBC Radio 4’s The Archers – will take to the stage at Theatre Severn from March 14-18.

They join Paul Nicholas (Jesus Christ Superstar) and Tessa Peake-Jones (Only Fools and Horses) in the cast in Deborah Moggach’s celebrated show.

The new cast

Based on the Sunday Times bestseller which inspired one of this century’s most treasured films, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel takes audiences on a journey to India with an eclectic group of British retirees as they embark on a new life.

Writer Moggach said: "I'm so thrilled that my characters are stepping into a new life on the stage. They've been waiting impatiently for the curtain to rise, and none of them are getting any younger. So welcome again to the Marigold Hotel!

"We've assembled an amazing cast, so I hope they bring you plenty of laughs, and some warm sparks of recognition."

Tickets for The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel at Theatre Severn are on sale now and can be booked online at theatresevern.co.uk or by calling 01743 281281.

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

