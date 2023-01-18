Singer-songwriter Billy Bragg tops the bill as first wave of artists announced for Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Billy Bragg

Shrewsbury Folk Festival will be returning this year, with singer-songwriter Billy Bragg topping the bill in the first wave of artists announced.

The festival will take place between Friday, August 25 and Monday, August 28, featuring on-site entertainment, a craft fair, music and circus workshops and dance displays.

Director of the festival, Sandra Surtees, said: “2023 is already shaping up to be a great line up with an eclectic mix of traditional and contemporary folk, world musicians and Americana that will offer something for everyone to enjoy across the four days of the festival.

“Ceilidhs and social dance is a hugely important part of the festival and we’re delighted to have some of the best bands around for our comprehensive dance programme.

"We’ll be announcing many more headliners and bands in the coming months as we count down the days until August Bank Holiday weekend.”

Shrewsbury Folk Festival's music line-up includes Oysterband, Breabach, Jiggy, Spiers & Boden, Talisk, Daphne’s Flight, kora master N’Faly Kouyaté from Afro Celt Sound System and Maddy Prior & Forgotten Lands.

Billy Bragg will make a return to the festival this year, known for his tracks 'A New England', 'Tank Park Salute', 'The Saturday Boy' and 'Levi Stubbs' Tears'.

Shrewsbury’s dance line up has also been released with Lasair, Leveret performing a special 10th anniversary ceilidh.

Melrose Ceilidh Band, Old Spot, Oscina, Peeping Tom, Topette and Whapweasel will also be performing.

Morris and dance sides confirmed are Beltane Border, Bower Street Morris, Chinewrde Morris, Crooked Moon Appalachian, Ironmen & Severn Gilders, JD & Folk, The Shropshire Bedlams & Martha Rhoden's Tuppenny Dish, Shropshire Sharpshins Rapper and Tower Ravens Rapper.

The festival has four live music stages including open air and covered marquees, a dance tent for ceilidhs and dance shows and workshops.

Dedicated festivals for children and young people will also be present.

There is also on-site camping and glamping, a food village and festival shop, craft fair and real ale, wine and cocktail bars.