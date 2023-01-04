Shrewsbury Flower Show still hopes to hold fireworks display after last year's cancellation

The organisers of Shrewsbury Flower Show say they are still looking to hold a fireworks show to make up for the cancellation of last year's displays.

Last summer, as the flower show returned for the first time since the start of the pandemic, organisers Shropshire Horticultural Society was forced to cancel the popular fireworks displays.

It came amid sustained high temperatures, and the outbreak of fires on agricultural land across the county.

At the time, the horticultural society said it would look to hold a replacement fireworks display in Shrewsbury's Quarry in the autumn, but today it has confirmed that it has so far been unable to schedule the event.

In a statement the society apologised and said that it is still looking at options for a display to take place.

It said: "It was regrettable, but having been advised, at short notice, of the potential dangers/issues as a result of the exceptionally high temperatures, Shropshire Horticultural Society was unable to hold the fireworks displays at last year’s Shrewsbury Flower Show.

"In place of the fireworks displays, an alternative was provided by the society in the form of a laser light show on both evenings.

"We are extremely sorry, but whilst the society has been looking at how best it could hold an alternative event, sadly we have been unable to do so to date due to various practical and regulatory reasons, for which we apologise.